Union softball came back in the final inning against Sumner-Fredericksburg to claim a Senior Night win this regular season, but the Cougars had the edge during the first round of Regionals on Wednesday, July 15 as the Knights fell 9-3 to end their season.
“We certainly felt it was a good first draw for us,” coach Laurie Driscol said. “Having played them earlier, our girls knew they were a beatable team and we’d have to play well. [Sumner-Fred] hits the ball well and was certainly not a gimme game.”
The Knights got off to a hot start both offensively and defensively in the first inning. Union’s top of the order in junior Allie Driscol, sophomore Jocelyn Gates and senior Natalie Tecklenburg.
“The only walk they gave us was Allie’s first at-bat,” Driscol said. “We were hitting the ball and it was a nice relief to have runs on the board to start the game and no runs by them.
S-F would slowly chip away at Union’s lead through the second, third and fifth innings before blasting the visiting Knights with five runs in the sixth inning. Union would fail to produce additional runs through six innings at Regionals despite 10 hits on the evening.
“We walked a few kids and then a few key base hits brought those runners around in the sixth,” Driscol said. “We got two outs and then had an error to third, which gave them runners to score. We could not come back on the flip side. We couldn’t string runs together.”
Union finished 3-11 on the shortened season, including their thrilling Senior Night win. Driscol noted it was a “huge win” to be able to play at all this season and talked with her assistant coach during Regionals about once being unsure they’d been there.
“I think the kids were just thrilled to be able to play together,” Driscol said. “It was something normal when things are not normal. Obviously we’d love to have more wins on the board, but friends playing with friends for the first time since March is a win in itself. I feel fortunate to coach this great group of girls.”
Tecklenburg and senior Jadelyn Elliott will move on from the program, with the former signed to play softball at Mount Mercy this coming spring. The Knights will have a very different look next year with their large group of current eighth graders moving up and veteran players expected to play larger roles.
“Natalie had shifted around to so many positions during her varsity years, so it will be interesting how we fill spots defensively next season,” Driscol said. “I honestly don’t know what our lineup will look like next year, but I look forward to finding out.”