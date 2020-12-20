After starting off their basketball season 0-4, the Union Knights have gone off for a three game win streak this past week to go into winter break with momentum.
“I believe we’re starting to find our groove as a team,” coach Dan Hensing said. “Personnel-wise, we’re really learning what each guy brings to the table. You always have an idea at the start of the season, but until the lights are on, you never really know what’s going to happen.”
The Knights turned around from a 33-point loss to Wapsie Valley to travel to Hudson the next day on Tuesday. Strong first and third 16-10 quarters pushed Union over Hudson for their first win of the season. Senior Brandon Tompkins had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Knights. Junior Danny Petersen and sophomore Ty Lorenzen each poured in 10 points.
“For some reason, we always play well at Hudson,” Hensing said. “Shots go in and we play pretty hard. That’s usually a winning combination. We must like going to their gym.”
Union was back home on Friday to take on Sumner-Fredericksburg. The Knights would move past a close first half to break open the game in the third quarter on a 16-4 run. Both teams would shoot well in the final quarter, combining for 49 points as Union would emerge with a 58-49 win over the Cougars. Junior TJ Freeland would score 21 points and pull down 12 boards. Lorenzen had 14 points and Tompkins eight points and seven rebounds.’
“We had a good scouting reporting on [Sumner-Fred] and really focused on their really talented point guard,” Hensing said. “We basically denied him the ball the entire game and he still ended up with 19 points. Our defense did well that third quarter. TJ started looking for his own shot. Between him and Danny, they had four threes that went in and gave us momentum from the third quarter on.”
After two conference wins, Union participated in the Winter Classic at Upper Iowa University on Saturday, drawing neighboring Don Bosco for a 1:00 p.m. tipoff. The Knights opened with a 20-6 run in the first quarter and cruised through the remaining 24 minutes without danger of surrendering their lead. Tompkins scored 15 points while Peterson and junior Grant Behrens joined him in double figures with 14 and 13 points respectively.
“There’s always been a little bit of history between these schools in wrestling,” Hensing said. “I wanted us to go out and play hard. Both showed on Saturday.”
The Knights are now 3-4 as they take their winter break. Union will not have it easy as they come back on January 5 to travel to Dike-New Hartford.
“Our next step is to be game-ready each time we take the court and continue to tune our offense,” Hensing said. “Defensively, we need to know the scouting report, know who to stop and how to stop them.”