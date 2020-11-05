Union’s return to the State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday was short lived as the Knights could not come up with an answer to third seed Mt. Vernon in a 3-1 (13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-15) loss to the Mustangs.
“If you had told me at the beginning that we could end our season at the State tournament in as tough of a class as 3A, I would have felt that would be a great accomplishment,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We knew going into this game that Mt. Vernon would serve us tough. They are a very hard team to prepare for.”
Union and Mt. Vernon had squared off in last season’s tournament, with the Knights falling in five sets as the Mustangs went on to win Class 3A. Senior Allie Driscol was eager for the chance to compete against the Mustangs again after last season’s loss.
“We had the closest game that you could imagine last season,” Driscol said. “We really just wanted redemption. If you look at the back of our State tee shirts, it says ‘Back for More.’ We really wanted to come back and show them what we brought this year.”
The Knights struggled against the Mustang’s serving and passing was off early as Union fell in the first two sets convincingly. But like they have done all season long, this was a Union team that never quit. Sophomore Aubrey Gates and senior Belle Weber would catch fire offensively to lead the Knights to a 25-23 win in the third set and avoid a sweep.
“We didn’t bring our best stuff tonight and yet we still found a way to get a set,” Jesse said. “I’m proud of how we battled and showed we could be competitive. Our seniors were great leaders this match.”
Mt. Vernon would take advantage of their multiple weapons, including kills leader Lauren Schrock, and would turn around with a 25-15 fourth set to dash any hopes of a Union comeback, bowing out in the quarterfinals as their eighth season since 2010 ended in the State Tournament.
“Union volleyball is all about fight and we’ve shown that over the last two seasons,” Driscol said. “Just because we are behind didn’t matter to us. I think that showed in the third set. We knew it wasn’t over until the hit 25.”
Weber led the Knights with 12 kills, 14 digs, and went seven of 10 serving. Gates had 11 kills in the loss, with senior Allie Drsicol finishing with 23 assists and nine digs, sophomore Lexi Nolan with 14 digs and senior Sophie Winkelpleck with 11 digs.
The Knights ended their season 32-10 (6-2 NICL East) and earned their second consecutive trip to State. Union will graduate five seniors in Driscol, Ellie Behrens, Weber, Ellie Wilson and Winkelpleck, a group that has played in three Regional finals in a row in addition to their State qualifications. Driscol will leave the program as it’s all-time leader in assists (3,050 assists) and Weber as Union’s all-time leader in kills (1,865 kills). Weber will continue her career at Missouri State University with their beach volleyball program, but will always remember playing with her classmates since elementary school.
“It was an honor to play for this program,” Weber said. “We focused everyday in practice on what we need to get better and I think that this year we were a much better team for it. I’m grateful for everything Union volleyball has taught me and I’m excited for the next level.”
Union will return some talent up front with Gates, Nolan and Laura Rempe playing their best volleyball near the end of their seasons. The Knights will look to Jaidyn Bush to set next season and back row players such as Bailey Foulk and Belle Olson will be asked to step up defensively.
“Jaidyn will have to get a lot better in the setter position, but we have a winter to really work on that,” Jesse said. “We've got some nice pieces coming back. There’s a new challenge with each season and it’s not like the cupboards are bare. We have players who will fill in and we will see what happens.”
As Weber walks off the court one final time as a Knight, she is also confident Union volleyball will continue to be a team to beat next season.
“They are a very energetic group of girls,” Weber said. “I know they have fun on court, which made an awesome experience to be their teammate. They’re going to do good.”