Union’s return to the State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday was short lived as the Knights could not come up with an answer to third seed Mt. Vernon in a 3-1 (13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-15) loss to the Mustangs.
“If you had told me at the beginning that we could end the season at the State tournament in as tough of a class as 3A, I would have felt that would be a great accomplishment,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We knew going into this game that Mt. Vernon would serve us tough. They are a very hard team to prepare for.”
The Knights struggled against the Mustang’s serving and passing was off early as Union fell in the first two sets convincingly. But like they have done all season long, this was a Union team that never quit. Sophomore Aubrey Gates and senior Belle Weber would catch fire offensively to lead the Knights to a 25-23 win in the third set and avoid a sweep.
“We didn’t bring our best stuff tonight and yet we still found a way to get a set,” Jesse said. “I’m proud of how we battled and showed we could be competitive. Our seniors were great leaders this match.”
Mt. Vernon would come back with a 25-15 fourth set to dash any hopes of a Union comeback, bowing out in the quarterfinals with an overall record of 32-10. Weber led the Knights with 12 kills, 14 digs, and went seven of 10 serving. Gates had 11 kills in the loss, with senior Allie Drsicol finishing with 23 assists, sophomore Lexi Nolan with 32 digs and senior Sophie Winkelpleck with 31 digs.
