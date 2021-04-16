Union boys track came into Thursday’s Benton Bobcat Invitational short handed and left with confidence and momentum after a sixth place finish in their biggest meet yet this season.
“We faced some quality teams here and we’ll take sixth place knowing that,” coach Scott Denner said. “We’re minus a few of our top guys right now, but everyone had strong attitudes and great efforts. A lot of PRs today.”
Senior Brandon Tompkins scored 12 points to lead the Knight, finishing fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.63 and fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 24.03 and started the sprint medley to a fifth place finish with a time of 1:42. Sophomore Conner Prestemon finished fourth in the open 400 with a time of 57.46 and freshman Mason Mullen third in the 800m run with a time of 2:14 to give Union some points in mid distance events.
“That run by Mason was great and we say times drop in those mid distance events,” Denner said. “These guys are really looking to compete.”
The Knights also got points from freshman Logan Rosauer in the 110m hurdles placing fourth with a time of 17.31. Junior Michael Niebergall took fifth in the high jump after clearing 5’-6”. Sophomore Joren Fisher 18’-.5” placed him fifth in the long jump.
Relays also put up points for the Knights on the evening The 4x100 of Niebergall, senior Jacob Carey, junior Gibson Purdy, and Tompkins placed fifth with a time of 47.39. The 4x200 of freshman Conner Wood, Purdy, junior Nolan Miehe and freshman Jay Petersen finished sixth with a time of 1:42. Fisher, Prestemon, Rosauer and sophomore Asher Beerman were fifth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:45. Union distance medley of Niebergall, Carey, Fisher and Beerman shined with a fourth place finish with a time of 4:00.36.
“We have great team camaraderie,” Denner said. “Our motto for the season is ‘iron sharpens iron,’ or one man makes another man better. If I ask anyone to move around events, they do it for the team. This is my first year coaching track, but I know this type of attitude is rare in any sport.”
Support for each other is also big with the Knights, especially when cheering on freshman Sam Spore in the wheelchair events. Spore finished with a time of 24.54 in the 101m, 52.46 in the 201m, 1:42 in the 401m and threw for 19-2” in the wheelchair shot put. Denner noted all four events were PRs.
Union competed at Oelwein on Monday and will travel to Denver on Thursday.