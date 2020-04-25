When coach Will Henson took over the Union girls tennis program in 2019, the team had won a single meet in the past four years. Two wins may not seem significant to other programs in the state, but for Union it showed a corner was being turned.
“For being a first year tennis coach, the season went really well,” Henson said. “We had won two meets, almost won three more, had some conference medalists, and had one athlete one match away from qualifying for the state tournament. As a team we beat Dike-New Hartford in the first round of the team regional tournament. For a program that hasn’t seen much success for a while this was really a breakout season for our program and showed that we can have a solid foundation individually and as a team.”
Coming into 2020, the team was motivated, focused, and ready to continue building according to Henson. Back this season were sophomore Alexa Weber and junior Ellie Behrens after finishing runner-up at the conference meet, plus Behrens and junior Sophie Winkelpleck also finishing runner-up in the NICL East meet.
“Alexa had a phenomenal freshman season at the varsity level with many achievements she is proud of and her sophomore season would’ve been one to watch,” Henson said. “This was going to be a foundational year for our juniors who were stepping up to lead for their senior year.”
While achieving milestones and growing confidence this season would have been nice in Henson’s eyes, the team lacked seniors and had 10 new girls sign up for the season. Instead, Henson is ready to look to 2021, when a large, experienced senior class will be able to lead the program to new heights and potentially see those conference runner-ups finish on top.
“As a coach, my goal is to help them grow as athletes and make this next season more fun than the last,” Henson said. “We want to continue an upward trend of success for our program. I want to see this team get five wins next season and see several girls medal at conference and State.”
The spring of 2021 may seem a ways away, but in the meantime athletes such as Behrens, Weber, Winkelpleck and Mady Rathe will put in the work to push the program to height not achieved in recent program memory.