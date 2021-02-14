Union’s final game of the regular season saw them host a rescheduled matchup with defending 1A champion Wapsie Valley, falling to the Warriors 81-45 with 24 threes between the two NICL rivals.
“You knew going into this against the defending champions it was going to be a good game,” coach Dan Hensing said. “We were able to start some seniors tonight and everybody got to play.”
The Knights stayed with the Warriors in the first half 15-12 before being bludgeoned by 27 points from Wapsie in the second quarter alone. From there, the visitors cruised on automatic and went 13 of 31 from beyond the three-point arc. Union made 11 of their own and assisted on 13 of their 15 field goals in the loss. Sophomore Ty Lorenzen finished with nine points and three assists to lead the Knights, followed by junior TJ Freeland with eight points and six rebounds and junior Nolan Miehe had seven points. Seniors who may have not necessarily gotten much playing time this season also starter for the Knights in Friday’s game.
“The seniors are a great group who worked hard and stayed committed all season even when some were not getting a lot of playing time,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “Reece DeVries has really stepped up these last few weeks. Brandon Tompkins has been our rock defensively and our main ball handler all season.”
Union (6-15) shifted its focus to District play on Monday at Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-14) having played their fellow NICL East member close earlier in the season.
“They know we can play with them,” Hensing said. “We made it a little fight for them this season. It’s gonna be a good game there.”