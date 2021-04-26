Union boys tennis came up with two home wins in two days last week as they bounced Independence 9-0 and held on for a close 5-4 decision over Marion.
“So far we have been competitive in every match,” coach Barry Jesse said. “Our top guys are playing some very good players and are competing well with them. Our bottom of the line up is coming up big for us with wins.”
The Knights had little difficulty dispatching the Mustangs up and down the lineup on Thursday as senior Tyson Fleshner led things off with a 10-2 win at the #1 single spot. Senior Jacob Hill went 10-0 against his Indee opponent at the #2 spot and the two top seniors combined for a 10-1 in the #1 double spot.
But Marion wouldn’t prove to be as easy for the Knights on Friday. The visitors took the top two matches from Fleshner and Hill. Junior Sam Klein helped Union back on its feet with a 10-0 win at the #3 single spot. Senior Stirling Mullen lost his #4 single 10-6, but freshman Austin Martin and junior Christian Ryan each came up with wins to even out the score 3-3 after singles. Klein and Mullen teamed up to take the #2 doubles 10-2, while Martin and Ryan again came in clutch with a 10-8 decision to give Union the win.
Union faced South Tama on Monday and will travel Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.