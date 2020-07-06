It may have been Senior Night in La Porte City as Union hosted Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday, but it was the bat of sophomore Grant Behrens which led to a 6-5 comeback win over the Cougars.
Union kicked off the evening by honoring five seniors-Jordan Carey, Jon Dickerson, Hunter Heitmann, Rhett Peters and Henry Powers-in their final home game as Knights. That mattered little to the Cougar offense as they scored three runs off five hits in the top of the first. Jordan Carey responded with an RBI single to bat in brother Jacob in the bottom of the inning before S-F sent two more runs across in the second, giving them a 5-1 advantage early.
“[S-F] got base runners on with some hits and I believe four runs on only two hits,” coach Robert Drsicol said. “We should have made those plays defensively. We got off to a rocky start, but the fellas settled down and Danny Peterson settled on the mound and threw very well for us through six.”
The Knights’ defense held the Cougars scoreless through the remaining five. Down 5-4, the top of Union’s order were up to the play in the bottom off the seventh. Driscol felt confident the top of the order would deliver as they had in recent games against Vinton-Shellsburg and Columbus Catholic. Jordan Carey and Rhett Peters indeed got on base, yet needed a timely hit. Sophomore Grant Behrens, hitting fifth in the order on the evening, fought through a two-strike count, as he drove the ball down the middle and scored both seniors for the win.
“That's a great come-from-behind win and it's good to see us win the one run ballgame,” Driscol said. “We’ve been a play or a hit away in several games this season, so I’d like to see us continue pitching and playing defense like we have as of late.”
Driscol praised the two seniors for their winning runs and Behrens for the timely hit after the unfortunate start to Senior Night, noting each senior “has been an asset to our program for the last several years and great guys to have around.”
“Hunter Heitmann has done a lot of pitching for us and a lot of catching for us the last few years and you will be greatly missed, very hard worker,” Driscol said. “Jordan Carey plays a lot of third base and excellent defense, hitting cleanup for this year and hitting very well. Rhett Peters is seeing the ball, hitting very well and plays a solid second base for us. Jonathan Dickerson is a great guy to have around who plays hard on our JV team, and will be missed around the ballpark. Henry Powers is a great kid to have around and really contributed on first base and pitching this year for us. All are very coachable.”
Union traveled to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Monday and will end their regular season at North Tama on Wednesday. The Knights will face Oelwein in Jesup for the first round of Districts on Wednesday, July 15.
“If we have this confidence and get timely hits, we can make some noise in the postseason,” Driscol said.