All it took was 2.5 innings for Union softball to put away North Tama on Thursday as the Knights took advantage or free walks and errors to coast to a 15-1 win at home.
“Our hitting was nicely balanced tonight,” coach Laurie Driscol said. “They picked out their pitch and kept swinging at strikes. It was a good start for us.”
The Knights got off to a modest start offensively with four runs across the plate and holding the Redhawks to a single run in the top of the second off a pitching error. Union’s bats came alive in the bottom of second with 11 runs total. Junior Allie Driscol and senior Natalie Tecklenburg each scored three runs for the Knights, leading eight different Union players that plated in the blowout win.
“It was a good turnout,” Driscol said. “Sometimes we give up a lot of runs, so tonight we wanted to keep scoring as much as we could. You never know when the next inning is going to tip in your favor.”
Defensively, the Knights gave up the one run as the defense got nine outs. Junior pitcher Sarah Roberts struck out five batters and walked two runners to get the win in the circle.
“One of the things we were really happy about was that we finally had an ending of three up three down,” Driscol said. “So far this season, we’ve faced five to eight runners in an inning. Sarah did a nice job getting ahead in the count and it turns the table around when she pitches like she did tonight.”
Union had strung together a 13-5 win over Aplington-Parkersburg to open the season and suffered a close loss at Wapsie Valley the next day 4-3. The Knights faced stiff competition in two losses against Durant 12-3 and Solon 12-2 hosted by the latter. Driscol stated she is searching for more consistency in hitting outside of Allie Driscol, Tecklenburg and sophomore third base Jocelyn Gates this season and seeing balanced hitting against North Tama.
“We do a lot of hitting in practice and sometimes that equates in a game and sometimes it just doesn't,” Driscol said. “We have a young team this year with lots of eighth graders available. We have the ability to mix things up just to give us a chance to things in our favor if we need it.”
The Knights will travel to Jesup on Wednesday and South Tama on Friday.