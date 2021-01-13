In a clash of Cedar Valley rivals, Union rode a strong second half to top Columbus Catholic 67-52 on Tuesday in La Porte City during a rescheduled Homecoming Week.
“It’s tough when you have a game the night before to turn around and play again with little prep,” coach Dan Hensing said. “We took stuff we don’t do as well against Grundy Center, and one of those things was being aggressive. We played tough defense and it was a team effort tonight.”
Shots fell early for the Knights as they matched each run from the visiting sailors for the first quarter, taking a 18-16 lead. Columbus would string together a run in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead heading into the locker room.
“Columbus had some solid players, including number 1 (Carter Gallagher) who was really tough off the dribble,” Hensing said. “I felt we were just watching him that first half and not trying to get him lateral.”
But Union had it’s only solid guard play, particularly from Ty Lorenzen. The sophomore seemingly could not miss and also drew attention to allow kickouts to shooters on the wings. The Knights would take back the lead and then some on a 20-13 run in the third quarter.
“We made adjustments at halftime and started moving the ball better,” Lorenzen said. “We got shots up and that opened up lanes for drives. Everything happened because we passed the ball better the second half.”
Defensively, the Knights took away drives from the Sailors and forced them to take tough shot and shot. Senior Brandon Tompkins, however, found plenty of opportunities to get in the lane and score while threes continued to drop for Union. The Knights would end the game on a 19-8 run, outscoring the Sailors 39-21 in the second half.
“We played more physical and were aggressive,” Tompkins said. “I know we still have a lot to work on, but we are getting better as a team.”
Lorenzen finished with 19 points in the win over Columbus, followed by junior TJ Freeland with 12 pints, Tompkins with 11 points and junior Grant Behrens with 10 points. The win over Columbus snaps a three-game losing streak for the Knights.
“We’re competing in games and I feel the guys are really starting to listen and buy into we’re coaching them,” Hensing said. “As a coach, you can't ask for anything more. In that way, this is one of the more gratifying wins we’ve had.”
Union will host East Marshall on Friday and travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday.