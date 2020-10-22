Union volleyball cruised its way through the two opening rounds of Regionals to earn their third trip to finals in as many years, sweeping South Tama and Oelwein to set up for a rematch with thirteenth-ranked Independence on October 27.
"I thought we played decent, not great, against Oelwein,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We need to play better come the next round. We had a lot more power than they did, that helped us out."
The Knights took down the Huskies in three sets (25-8. 25-14, 25-14) on Wednesday after similar success against South Tama on Monday, both hosted in La Porte City.
"I thought [Oelwein] competed well,” Jesse said. “Lee does a good job with them and gets them to play hard. They just weren’t as talented as us tonight. They did a nice job though."
Union will square off with Independence for the second time this season at Center Point-Urbana High School on Tuesday for a ticket to the State Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids from November 2-5. The Knights previously defeated the Mustangs (25-7) in two close sets (29-27, 27-25) in La Porte city on October 1. Independence defeated Vinton-Shellsburg in three sets to advance to the finals.
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the Regional Final on Tuesday. Check out the October 30 issue of the Cedar Valley Times for the full piece on the game.