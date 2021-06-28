A friendly rivalry renewed as Union’s Chris Shannon and Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cody Robertson coached against each other in Friday’s 12-8 win for the Knights in La Porte City.
“Cody and I go way back,” Shannon, a 2009 Independence graduate said. “We competed against each other in the WaMaC and I know that conference is tough. Their record is deceiving. Both our programs are rebuilding and we both want to see our teams continue to build.”
“[Shannon] was a year younger than me, so he and I saw each other quite a bit in high school,” Robertson, a 2010 VS graduate said. “It’s fun seeing other guys I competed against. Now we’ve moved on from high school playing against each other to coaching against one another.”
Union came out swinging as they scored eleven runs off nine hits in the first three innings. The visiting Vikings had the answer with three runs in the second and slowly chipped away at the Knights’ lead through five innings. VS would have a chance to bring the game within two in the sixth inning, but could not come up with the timely hit.
“I think they stopped thinking so much,” Shannon said. “I told them to just go up and swing. They went out there and did just that, leading to a good start.”
Senior Jacob Carey played a complete game, striking out three batters and walking one Viking. Carey also had four of Union’s 13 hits and scored three times. Sophomore second base Ty Lorenzen and junior leftfield Danny Petersen each matched Carey’s three runs in one of Union’s best offensive showings of the season.
“We just didn’t quite make the plays that we needed to defensively when they were hitting the ball well,” Robertson said. “They found gaps, a couple of balls went over our heads. Union swung it pretty nice.”
The Vikings ended up with 14 hits, yet found themselves unable to string them for runs in the final innings. Robertson pointed out everyone in the main lineup was able to produce a hit against the Knights, with senior JJ Sloop and freshman Owen Mullenix each scoring twice.
“Getting timely hits has been one of our struggles this season,” Robertson said. “We had guys in the bottom of the order come through tonight and we went after strikes aggressively. Our hitting definitely kept us in this game.”
Union (5-14) hosted Dike-New Hartford on Monday and will face North Tama on Thursday and travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.
“Those doubleheaders against Dike and Sumner are big because they are both in our (postseason) district,” Shannon said. “So hopefully we can continue to build off of our swings tonight going forward.”
VS (0-19) continued its quest for its first win of the season at South Tama on Monday and will travel to Clear Creek Amana on Wednesday before returning home on Thursday to face West Delaware.
“I think the losing streak is on our minds, but not affecting our moods,” Robertson said. “They come to practice ready to work. They’re competing as hard as they can.”