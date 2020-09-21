Nothing came easy to Union volleyball on the weekend of the 12th as they began a difficult tournament at North Scott with none other than 4A’s top ranked Xavier. Senior Sophie Winkelpleck knew who the Knights were facing. But that didn’t matter to her.
“We wanted to go out and play fearless,” Winkelpleck said. “We know we are a team that can surprise people. Our program has played Xavier a lot in the past and lost. We decided to go out and play our hardest, like we had nothing to lose.”
The result was a 2-1 win over the Saints led by senior Belle Weber’s 14 kills and Winkelpleck’s 13 digs against a sizable lineup from the top ranked team in 4A. The success did not stop from there. The Knights would take down 4A’s number two in Western Dubuque 2-1 in that same tournament and then turn around two days later and claim a key road win at NICL East rival Hudson.
“We’ve been pretty happy with our success lately and we had a very tough match over at Hudson on Tuesday,” coach Brian Jesse said. “When we are playing at our best, we are a tough team to beat. There are a few rotations we are trying to figure out, but overall we have got firepower and defense that is clicking well together.”
After going 3-0 in the Benton tournament on Saturday, the Knights made an easy trip over to Cedar Rapids. They had been invited by Xavier to a rematch.
“When [Jesse] told me we were playing Xavier again, I just thought ‘really?’” Winkelpleck said. “Playing good teams is always a good thing. It exposes areas we need to work on.”
Indeed the Knights were exposed as the height of Xavier bothered Union through three full sets. The Knights would hold tight throughout, prompting several timeouts from their hosts, yet the Saints would finish each set strong to take a sweep 25-18, 25-18, 25-20. Weber had 10 kills, 14 digs, and went 14 of 14 serving with three aces. Junior Lexi Nolan had eight kills, 10 digs and went nine of 11 serving. Senior Allie Driscol tallied 26 assists, six digs and went 10 of 10 serving in the loss.
“These girls went into this match believing they could win, and I think you have to have that confidence going into matches like this,” Jesse said. “We gave up too big of rallies tonight. The 6’5” girl on the outside did a nice job of locking Belle and created a mismatch. We have to come up with other ways to side out in games like this.”
But Jesse also felt their goal for the evening was achieved: get better. The Knights are 12-3 on the season as of publication and have defeated four ranked teams. Union still have the majority of NICL play to go so far, yet players such as Winkelpleck are feeling “great” about their 2020 season with their delayed start behind them.
“Going into more conference games, I think this is what we needed to do to fine tune things we have to improve on,” Winkelpleck said. “We're going to be a great team, and we've got great girls on this team. My senior class wants to make this season the best we can by working as hard as we can to get better with each game we have.”
Union will host Columbus Catholic and Jesup for a triangular on Tuesday. They will compete in a tournament at Monticello on Saturday before continue conference play with Wapsie Valley and Aplington-Parkersburg coming to La Porte City the following week.