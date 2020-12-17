Union girls basketball added their first win to the season on Monday night as they drove past Wapsie Valley 31-23 in Fairbank.
“[Wapsie Valley] is struggling a little bit this year, but I knew they would throw something different on defense at us, like they have done over the years,” coach Robert Driscol said. “It took us several attempts to see exactly what they were running. We wanted to pressure them a little bit and keep track of their two shooters with our zone.”
Nothing came easy to the Knights as several bunnies inside would not fall and outside shots missed their mark. Instead, Union kept in the game by harassing the ball and rebounding Wapsie Valley miss, both limiting the Warriors from making runs in the first half. Wapsie would cut down Union’s lead to four with last-second free throws, but it would be the Knights up 15-11 at halftime.
“I thought our kids played hard and smart,” Driscol said. “They didn't get too frustrated when shots weren’t falling. Offense will come and go. We have to count on our defense and rebounding to keep us in ball games when our shooting is cold.”
The Knights would stay one step ahead of Warriors despite their shooting remaining off all night, extending their lead in the fourth quarter and continuing to own the defensive glass. Senior Allie Driscol led the Knights with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and six steals. Freshman Reagan Sorenson had eight points and three steals. Freshman Brigitte Rohrer finished with five points and six boards off the bench.
“Our defense and rebounding did it for us even as we didn't shoot overall very well,” Driscol said. “Hopefully this is a confidence builder for us. We’ve played tight games already this season. We might not have played our best ball game tonight, but we found a way to win.”
The Knights quickly turned around and played at Hudson on Tuesday and will be home on Friday against Sumner-Fredericksburg before heading into winter break.