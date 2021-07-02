Union baseball hosted neighboring North Tama on Thursday, falling 5-3 behind their “missed offensive opportunities” according to coach Chris Shannon.
“There’s new expectations for this program and we’re still working to put that together, “ Shannon said. “We aren’t used to putting effort on the line for each other. We have to continue to grind towards playing for each other because we play our District game at home within a week.”
Senior shortstop Jacob Carey opened scoring with an RBI from freshman Ryan DeVries in the bottom of the first, proving to be the only run through four innings. The Knights got runners into scoring position five or seven innings, yet could not capitalize in Shannon’s mind. North Tama (12-10) jumped on Union with four runs off several fielding errors in the top of the fifth, with junior rightfield Nolan Miehe answering back with an RBI single to score junior Grant Behrens in the bottom.
“We lacked execution and made crucial errors,” Shannon said. “The first four innings were solid pitching from Joe (Bistline) and really the whole seven innings.”
Junior leftfield TJ Freeland scored one additional run in the sixth, yet missed chances earlier hurt the Knights as the Redhawks tacked on another run. Bistline pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters allowing six hits and one error.
“We had our mistakes here and there,” Shannon said. “We had a good read from Grant to get on third and be scored by Nolan, but the runner on first didn’t move with him and potentially give us two runs in that inning. It’s mistakes like that we need to learn from and give ourselves more opportunities to score.”
Union (5-17) traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg the next day and hosted Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Monday. The Knights will finish their regular season at Belle Plaine on Tuesday and will host Oelwein on July 10 for postseason district play.