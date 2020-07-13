A long weather delay couldn’t keep a confident Union baseball team down for long as they crushed Oelwein 5-0 on Saturday to advance to the second round of Districts on Tuesday.
“During district time, anything can happen and it’s always interesting to see how the kids are going to react in this different atmosphere,” coach Robert Driscol said. “They came relaxed, loose, and ready to play today. I wasn’t quite sure what a two-hour delay would do to them, but if anything they came anxious to get out on the field.”
When the sun came out, the Knights came out with several hits early and drew walks in the first inning, yet could not string together a run against the Huskies immediately. Sophomore TJ Freeland was the hot the bat of the evening as an RBI single gave Michael Niebergall the first run of the evening in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Grant Behrens followed in the third with a line drive left and sophomore Danny Peterson proved a contributor on and off the mound with an RBI single to bat in Jordan Carey. Behrens in turn was scored by senior Henry Powers to take a 3-0 lead after three innings.
“A lot of the guys here lately have started to swing the bat pretty well,” Driscol said. “If one guy is off, the others can pick it up. Tonight, TJ Freeland was the hot bat.”
Freeland would go 4-4 hitting on the evening and score a run of his own off a Behrens single alongside senior Rhett Peters. The Knights held fast defensively as Peterson went 6.5 innings without a walk or error. Oelwein had three hits on the night versus 11 by the Knights.
“I think credit for the defense needs to start with Danny,” Driscol said. “He was pounding the strike zone and changing speeds very well. Our defense was on its toes all night and only had one error.”
Along with Peterson, sophomores in Behrens and Freeland had timely hits to push Union through its first district win in seven years. Driscol praised the younger players for stepping up during Districts and hopes the momentum will continue through the postseason.
“We had decent execution tonight, timely hits and hopefully this confidence carries over into the next game,” Driscol said.
Union will face off against second-ranked North Linn (15-2) on Tuesday, July 14 in Troy Mills with a start time of 7:00 p.m.