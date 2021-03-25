WAVERLY – The No. 23-ranked Wartburg College volleyball team won its third in a row, sweeping Luther College 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 during an American Rivers Conference matchup at Regents Center Gymnasium on Monday.
The Knights improved to 5-2 overall, including 5-1 in the
A-R-C.
Wartburg limited the Norse to a .083 attack percentage, while compiling 40 kills and seven aces as a team.
Zaiah Quirk and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Claire Marsh led the Knights. Quirk accounted for almost a third of Wartburg's points with a career-high 21 kills and just one error for an impressive .571 attack percentage. Marsh led the Knights with 31 assists.
Early in the first set, the Knights started off well with a 6-0 run to set the tone after a kill from former Janesville standout Kennedy Meister gave the Knights an 8-3 lead. The Knights led by at least four throughout the first frame and extended their lead into double digits after a kill from Quirk to push their lead to 16-6.
The middle frame was the closest, going back-and-forth at the start. Wartburg gained a 17-9 lead and saw Luther respond to come within five, but Wartburg closed out the set after getting points from Quirk and Meister to take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Wartburg jumped out to an 8-1 advantage in the third set and didn't look back to seal the sweep.
Wartburg hosts Loras College at 7 p.m. today.