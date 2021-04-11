Union boys track finally got their first competition under their belt on Thursday as they competed in a 15-team field at Hudson, placing third overall behind several top three finishes and early PRs.
“Overall, I was extremely happy with our first meet of the year,” coach Scott Denner said. “I thought we were really strong in our short and mid distance relays, and we had great depth with our JV units competing at a very high level as well. We went into the meet extremely healthy, so we had all of our guys available.”
Sophomore Tyler Wilson led the way in terms of points, finishing second in the long jump with a jump of 19’-3.5’. Wilson slid over to the open 100 to finish fifth with a time of 12.33 behind senior Brandon Tompkins in third with a time of 11.89. Sophomore Asher Beerman also put up a strong individual performance in the 400m run to finish third with a time of 53.87.
“Tyler taking second in the long jump and getting over 19 feet was a really nice surprise,” Denner said. “Brandon placing third in the 100 was a good start to the season for him in that event as well.”
But the Knights truly shined most in their relays on Thursday as a combination of Michael Niebergall, Jacob Carey, Tompkins, Danny Petersen, Wilson, Joren Fisher, Asher Beerman and Conner Prestemon placed second in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and distance medley. The sprint medley also placed fourth in the meet.
If we can clean up some handoffs and tinker with our relay orders, I am confident that we can shave off some time in each of those events,” Denner said. “We also had some JV guys post some great times that will fight for a spot in those relays. Connner Wood, Max Eikamp, Gibson Purdy, and Logan Rosauer all had splits that will compete for a varsity spot this season.”
The Knights competed at the East Marshall Invite on Monday to start off a busy week, which will see them compete at Jesup on Tuesday and Benton on Thursday.