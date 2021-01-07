Union’s return to the mat saw them host neighboring Don Bosco for a clash of powerhouse programs on Tuesday, but it would be the Dons on top with a 59-13 score at the final buzzer.
Union opened the evening at 170 lbs as Hunter Worthen put the Knights on the scoreboard with a 8-2 win. From there, Don Bosco benefitted from 36 straight points from forfeits and pins, winning at 120 lbs and 126 lbs by technical fall and a decision. Senior Kolten Crawford got Union’s lone pin of the night in the first period at 132 lbs. Senior Lincoln Mehlert won the second-to-last match by major decision for Union’s final points.
The Knights remained at home for a dual with Jesup on Thursday before they compete in a major tournament at Benton on Saturday. Union will host Hudson on January 14 for Homecoming week.