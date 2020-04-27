The Union boys track program looked to be turning a corner in 2018. The Knights were crowned champs of their state qualifying meet and sent eight events to the Blue Oval. Everything changed with seniors graduating and the previous coach leaving for a new position. Ben Bean was left with a shadow of what the program was in 2019 he knew he had to be patient with going forward
“Last season was tough, but a lot of fun,” Bean said. “As a team, we struggled with low numbers and injuries but we were still able to be successful.”
2020 was a new year and an improved look for the Knights as they recruited new members to join seniors Lake LeBahn and Kendall Putz alongside letterwinners in Brandon Neipert, Nick North, Riley O’Connor, Cole Bellinger, Ryan Bowers. Among the new additions were Jacob Carey, Jordan Carey and Brandon Tompkins, all of whom have excelled in other sports for Union.
“I think everyone on the team was excited to get started,” Bean said. “We had a lot of new kids out for track and I really think they would have been able to contribute to the team in a big way.”
The size of the roster doubled between 2019 and 2020, allowing Bean more flexibility in putting together relays after mostly sticking to individual events the year before due to the numbers. Bean’s expectations were to qualify multiple events to State and see LeBahn not only qualify in distance events at State for the fourth year in a row, but potentially be crowned a champion after finishing third in the 1600m in 2019.
“Being able to have an entry in every event would have been great for our program,” Bean said. “Medalling at each meet would have been possible and Lake had a great chance of finishing in the top three of any events he qualified for.”
LeBahn will trade in his Knights uniform for a Panther one as he heads to Northern Iowa for track. Putz will no longer be hitting the high hurdles, leaving the program to develop with more new members in 2021.