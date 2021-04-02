Forget team scores. Union’s Knights Relays saw the host and Vinton-Shellsburg girls track programs on Thursday, competing for the first time outdoors in 682 days and that’s what truly mattered to both coaching staffs.
“With last year being out because of COIVD, I feel we’re just grateful to be running this year,” VS coach Heather Kalous said. “Tonight was a great way to ease into the season. We got to see where we are at individually and as a team.”
Times and results were still kept and could be tallied afterwards. The Vikettes scored 157 team points to unofficially claim first place. Host Union followed closely behind with 133.5 points overall as the young Knights flexed their potential on their own track.
“We’re a young team with half of our 30 girls out being freshman,” Union coach Gina Feldt said. “This was a terrific start for us. It was a quick meet, so there wasn’t a lot of downtime for the girls between events. We definitely are coming out of today with pros and cons.”
The Vikettes established themselves with strong showings in the field events, placing an individual in the top three of each of the four events. Sophomore Brylee Bruce threw for 100’-7” for the gold in discus, followed by senior teammate Geordyn Webster in fourth with a 80’-4” throw. Union freshmen Alley Freemon and Brigette Rohrer placed sixth and seventh with throws of 71’ and 64’-4.5” respectively.
“Brylee starting off the season with a 100’ is a fabulous start,” Kalous said.
Yet where VS would dominate most was in the shot put, earning four of the six best throws on the evening. Junior Abby Bartz threw for 38’-.5” in her first meet of the season, followed by sophomore Sophia Kreutner in second with a throw of 32’-8”, Webster in third with a throw of 30’ and senior Aza Swayzer in sixth with a throw of 25’-11”. Union’s Rohrer finished fifth overall with a throw of 28’-9”.
“Abby was a State qualifier her junior year and already has set a PR,” Kalous said. “It’s very exciting to see her perform like that in the very first meet of the season.”
VS senior Kayla Griffith placed second in the high jump with a jump of 4’-10”, followed by Union sophomore Aubrey Gates in fourth with a jump of 4’-8”. VS freshman Peytin Clemensen took home the bronze in the long jump with a jump of 14’-6” as junior teammates Rachel Bane and Alesha Brunssen finished with fifth and seventh best jumps of the meet at 13’-7” and 12’-8.5” respectively.
Union flexed in the distance events as junior Ellie Rathe won the 3000m run with a time of 11:04, 34 seconds over the second place finish. Freshman teammate Lauren Youngblut finished fourth in the race with a time of 12:47, also adding a third place finish in the 1500m with a time of 6:06.
The Knights also got the gold in the 400m shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:22. The event is all freshmen-Ava Mills, Sydney Anton, Charlie Keegan, Ava Mehlert-and Feldt believes has potential to be a strength of the class going forward.
“Ava Mills did well with her hurdles,” Feldt said. “I can see our hurdlers doing well for years to come. They just need more reps and experience.”
VS capped off its evening with strong performances in sprints and medleys. Junior Leah Hendrickson individually stuck out with a first place finish in the 200m and second in the 100m hurdles. All four relays for the Vikettes finished in the top two.
“I'm confident some of the times are right where they need to be to be competitive against 3A schools we’ll see right away,” Kalous said. “This was definitely a good start for Leah individually. We definitely need to work on our handoffs. I want to see them be confident they can be competitive against anyone.”
The two squads will meet again on Tuesday at Jesup. Union will host VS once again on Friday, April 30 for a coed meet alongside Center Point-Urbana.