The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released its third Division III dual meet team rankings of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, with Wartburg wrestling ranked No. 2.
After coming in at No. 1 for a pair of consecutive rankings, the undefeated (6-0) Knights were edged by Augsburg University.
Most recently, Wartburg hosted its annual Desert Duals meet Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, going 3-0 with wins over Trine University, No. 10 North Central, and Division III opponent Northern State University.
Individually, seven Knights are ranked throughout respective weight classes, including No. 1 rankings for Kyle Briggs and Kris Rumph and Martine Sandoval jumping into the individual poll for the first time this season.
- 125 — Brady Kyner, 5th
- 133 — Kris Rumph, 1st
- 141 — Brady Fritz, 2nd
- 149 — Brock Rathbun, 5th
- 157 — Martine Sandoval — 10th
- 184 — Kyle Briggs, 1st
- 197 — Kobe Woods, 4th
2019-20 NWCA Division III Dual Meet Team Ranking #3
- Augsburg University (MN) (3 — 0)
- Wartburg College (IA) (6 — 0)
- Wabash College (IN) (4 — 0)
- Loras College (IA) (4 — 0)
- University of Mount Union (OH) (8 — 0)
- Coe College (IA) (4 — 0)
- Baldwin Wallace University (OH) (5 — 1)
- Johnson & Wales University (RI) (6 — 3)
- University of Wisconsin — La Crosse (WI) (4 — 2)
- North Central College (IL) (6 — 2)
- United States Coast Guard Academy (CT) (0 — 1)
- The College of New Jersey (NJ) (4 — 1)
- Ithaca College (NY) (4 — 2)
- New York University (NY) (1 — 1)
- Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) (1 — 0)
- Messiah College (PA) (9 — 4)
- Central College (IA) (10 — 2)
- Muhlenberg College (PA) (6 — 2)
- University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (WI) (5 — 3)
- John Carroll University (OH) (9 — 2)
- University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire (WI) (6 — 1)
- Millikin University (IL) (16 — 3)
- Castleton University (VT) (6 — 2)
- Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (2 — 5)
- Washington & Lee University (VA) (5 — 2)