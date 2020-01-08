Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Eric Keller

Eric Keller Wartburg head coach

The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released its third Division III dual meet team rankings of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, with Wartburg wrestling ranked No. 2.

After coming in at No. 1 for a pair of consecutive rankings, the undefeated (6-0) Knights were edged by Augsburg University.

Most recently, Wartburg hosted its annual Desert Duals meet Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, going 3-0 with wins over Trine University, No. 10 North Central, and Division III opponent Northern State University.

Individually, seven Knights are ranked throughout respective weight classes, including No. 1 rankings for Kyle Briggs and Kris Rumph and Martine Sandoval jumping into the individual poll for the first time this season.

  • 125 — Brady Kyner, 5th
  • 133 — Kris Rumph, 1st
  • 141 — Brady Fritz, 2nd
  • 149 — Brock Rathbun, 5th
  • 157 — Martine Sandoval — 10th
  • 184 — Kyle Briggs, 1st
  • 197 — Kobe Woods, 4th

2019-20 NWCA Division III Dual Meet Team Ranking #3

  1. Augsburg University (MN) (3 — 0)
  2. Wartburg College (IA) (6 — 0)
  3. Wabash College (IN) (4 — 0)
  4. Loras College (IA) (4 — 0)
  5. University of Mount Union (OH) (8 — 0)
  6. Coe College (IA) (4 — 0)
  7. Baldwin Wallace University (OH) (5 — 1)
  8. Johnson & Wales University (RI) (6 — 3)
  9. University of Wisconsin — La Crosse (WI) (4 — 2)
  10. North Central College (IL) (6 — 2)
  11. United States Coast Guard Academy (CT) (0 — 1)
  12. The College of New Jersey (NJ) (4 — 1)
  13. Ithaca College (NY) (4 — 2)
  14. New York University (NY) (1 — 1)
  15. Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) (1 — 0)
  16. Messiah College (PA) (9 — 4)
  17. Central College (IA) (10 — 2)
  18. Muhlenberg College (PA) (6 — 2)
  19. University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (WI) (5 — 3)
  20. John Carroll University (OH) (9 — 2)
  21. University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire (WI) (6 — 1)
  22. Millikin University (IL) (16 — 3)
  23. Castleton University (VT) (6 — 2)
  24. Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (2 — 5)
  25. Washington & Lee University (VA) (5 — 2)