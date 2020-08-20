In last week’s Cedar Valley Times, local athletes recognized with All-State honors for baseball and softball were featured. An athlete from Vinton-Shellsburg was not featured and we thank the family for reaching out to correct this.
Sophia Kreutner of Vinton-Shellsburg was named Third Team All-State in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. The freshman shortstop/catcher finished the 2020 season with 26 hits, eight runs, 19 RBI to lead the Vikettes, a .406 to lead the team and three home runs to lead the team. Kreutner transitioned from shortstop and catcher in doubleheaders during her second varsity season.