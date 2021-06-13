Albert Krug of Newhall and Theron “Gordy” Gordon of Garrison were two of five recipients of Quilts of Valor held during a ceremony at Cedar Memorial on Sunday.
In a step towards “getting back to normal”, the Freedom Stitchers chapter of Quilts of Valor held the ceremony to honor multiple veterans, as opposed to the smaller presentations done in the past month. Quilts of Valor has produced over 270,000 Quilts for Veterans over 18 years and added five more to the list.
Krug, who served in the U.S. Army from July of 1952 to June of 1995, and Gordon, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954, were presented their quilts by Elayne Gassett of Freedom Stitchers and Rita Moore, who made the quilts. As a tradition, the veterans were each shown their new quilts first and then draped in them.
The ceremony was attended by family and hosted by Quilts of Valor. Music was provided by Jesse Upah and Holly Robe. Lunch followed Sunday’s presentation.