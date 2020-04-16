Kwik Star is scheduled to open a Vinton location on its original target date of August 7 according to John McHugh, Director of Public Relations for Kwik Trip Inc.
“At this stage of the game, we have not encountered any delays,” McHugh said. “We've had good service from all of our contractors and subcontractors.”
Construction of the convenience store/gas station began on March 23 on 3.17 acres just outside of Thiesen’s Supply Inc along the highway. Foundational work is currently underway and residents will see the structure go up in late spring into the summer. According to McHugh, the location will be a “a large format store”, meaning the location will offer “a good variety of food offerings inside” such as milk, eggs, butter, and bread.
“What we found is that communities about this size are a perfect niche for us,” McHugh said. “They are looking for places where they can get their basic commodities. We produce 80 percent of all the products inside here in La Crosse, WI and do daily distributions so every day the store gets a delivery of fresh products.”
A grand opening will happen in the week following completion of construction, attended by Don Zietlow, CEO of Kwik Trip Inc, as he speaks to new employees and members of the media.
“We look forward to being a good corporate citizen and we look forward to being an essential part of your community,” McHugh said.
The ground for the new store was originally purchased by Kwik Trip Inc from Thiesen’s in August of 2019 for $561,052.