At 6:00 P.M. on thursday, April 8th, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter will be holding their annual labor auction in the high school gymnasium. Members of the chapter will be voluntarily “auctioned off” to complete 8 hours of work for the highest bidder that purchased them. The buyer may put the member to work in a variety of activities but, common areas of work include babysitting, garden work, working livestock, chores, walking beans, fence building, as well as working at food stands at local county fairs and other events. This is a huge fundraiser for the chapter and the money helps pay for State and National FFA Conventions. Members look forward to seeing members in the community at this event!
