The Legendary Ladies of Country will perform on the Williams Center stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The program will feature many favorite songs in a tribute to Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.
The performers include Darcy Wood as Patsy, Kaylor Otwell as Loretta, and Nicole Kaplan Fenton as Dolly.
Tickets for this event are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults if purchased the night of the program. Tickets are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center (319-283-2312), or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.