Since the first vaccination in late December, COVID-19 vaccinations in Benton County have steadily increased as LaGrange Pharmacy and other entities have worked to get priority populations vaccinated against the virus.
“Benton County is allotted a certain amount of COVID vaccines, all of which are still coming through the county public health,” Dan LaGrange of LaGrange Pharmacy said. “Those vaccines are distributed between public health, four pharmacies and some of the clinics. There are several places right here in Benton County to get signed up instead of having to funnel everything through one location.”
While numbers may not be completely up to date, LaGrange noted Benton County has vaccinated “about a quarter” of the adult population from COVID-19 so far. LaGrange and other providers are moving into Phase 1C, vaccinating individuals 16-64 years old with medical conditions at increased risk such as heart conditions, COPD, asthma, obesity and more. According to Michele Schoonover with Benton County Public Health, Benton County is currently receiving 400 vaccines a week.
“I know it's been frustrating,” Schonoover said. “It's always kind of a balancing act between priority groups.”
Several pharmacy chains including Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS get vaccines from the federal government through a partnership program. Dollar Fresh in Vinton is currently doing vaccinations by appointments and Schonoover noted residents are also leaving the county to go to Cedar Rapids and Waterloo for vaccines. 221 Benton County residents have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, which is not available in the county currently.
“We’ve added more people receiving their second doses of the Moderna vaccine because they are coming up on their 28 day period between shots,” LaGrange said. “There’s a bigger group of people currently eligible now, so the demand is certainly higher than the supply. The guidance is nice and not as confusing to the public. It’s just finding vaccine for them.”
During a presentation to the Vinton Kiwanis on Tuesday, LaGrange was asked about why there were concerns with the vaccines and some Americans choosing not to get them. LaGrange answered that the speed in which the vaccines were produced as well as new technologies used to produce vaccines has caused some concerns.
“Anytime there's something new, we worry about what we don’t know,” LaGrange said. “I tell people to go with the information you have and make the choice for yourself.”
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand and drop off, according to LaGrange. When Benton County reaches that point, LaGrange hopes to revisit populations and educate them more. He believes with time, more residents will be willing to get a vaccine after seeing how others tolerate the vaccine.
“There are discussions about what point we reach herd immunity, which could be about 70 to 80 percent of the population,” LaGrange said. “But right now, our focus is getting as many people vaccinated as we can. We’ve been fortunate to use our supply effectively and not waste it. There’s research happening right now to see if we will need shots every year, but we need a certain amount of time to pass before we truly know.”
Vaccines are free to the public, but may include administration fees. Medicare has pledged to cover this cost and most insurances are covering it. Pharmacies such as LaGrange are also getting reimbursed for the additional costs of offering vaccinations. LaGrange estimates they are currently vaccinating “40 people a day” through their location in downtown Vinton and few off site clinics.
“We want things to get back to normal just as much as anyone else,” LaGrange said. “From the beginning, we wanted to be a part of the vaccine effort and be sure we’re making this effort as safe as possible. We’re proud to be a part of a community service.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference on Wednesday the state will open COVID vaccinations to all Iowans on April 5 with news the federal allocation going to pharmacies and counties will increase later this month.
“Now that our national vaccine supply is projected to significantly increase in the next two weeks and Iowans have demonstrated our ability to work together to ensure the vaccine is administered efficiently and responsibly, I’m confident that we’re prepared to open up even more,” Reynolds said. “Today, I’m announcing that all Iowans will be eligible for vaccination starting Monday, April 5th, as long as the vaccine allocation increases as we have been told and are expecting.”
According to Reynolds, 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Coronavirus.iowa.gov has reported 425,030 Iowans have completed their vaccine series as of publication, including 3,681 Benton County residents.
Benton Residents interested in receiving a vaccine may get on a waiting list with LaGrange Pharmacy by calling (319) 472-4274 or call Virginia Gay Hospital at 319-472-6363 for their waiting list.