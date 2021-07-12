Benton Community’s Shakayla Lamer and Vinton-Shellsburg’s David Lapan-Islas represent their schools in the 2021 Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Cup at Valley Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday, with the boys game cut due to weather.
Lamer, a WaMaC First Team All-Conference her senior year, was nominated by an area coach for the East team. The nomination and selection came as a surprise for Benton’s all-time season goals and assist leader, as she admitted to never hearing of this game.
“We got the email and I was shocked,” Lamer said. “I thought it would be great to finish my high school career playing against girls from across the state. I’d played with and against some of these girls in club soccer over the years.”
She played a variety of positions for the shorthanded East squad, including midfield and on defense. The East fell to the West 5-2 as the game ended five minutes earlier due to impending weather.
“It was fun to get to know a lot of the girls,” Lamer said. “We’re all really passionate about soccer. It was definitely a different experience to play in a big stadium. You don’t get that in small-town Benton Community. I was really lucky to be selected and appreciate the coach who nominated me.”
Lamer will be attending the University of Iowa to study Human Physiology on a Pre-Med track and plans to go for her doctorate. She will not be continuing her soccer career in college, but hopes to play on an intramural or rec squad in college.
Lapan-Islas, the WaMaC West Player of the Year and IAHSSCA All-State Honorable Mention, was nominated by VS coach Kyle McAbee. He’d heard about the game from previous years and was excited to learn he’d been selected as the first player from Vinton-Shellsburg ever.
“It was a great thing to represent Vinton-Shellsburg and my whole team,” Lapan-Islas said. “I got to practice with some of the best players in the state. Just ending my high school career with that alone was amazing.”
Unfortunately, the boys All-Star game was cancelled due to weather just after the girls game ended early. While Lapan-Islas was sad to learn the game would not be made up, he stated he’s “super thankful for the opportunity.”
“We were in warmups and saw lightning and had to go inside,” Lapan-Islas said. “We waited in the locker room for quite awhile. They called the game and were super apologetic about it.”
Lapan-Islas will now set his focus forward to playing soccer at Hawkeye Community College this fall while he pursues a liberal arts degree. He signed with the RedTails in March and will practice with the team next month.
“I’ve been counting down the days until the season starts,” Lapan Islas said. “I’m super excited to take that next step in my life and see where that progresses.”