Lillie Lamont and Caroline (Carli) Lang were both named Academic All-State by two Iowa golf associations: the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To qualify for this honor, a golfer must be a senior, have a 27 ACT score or better and a GPA of 3.7 or above.
Even though there was no official golf season in the spring of 2020, these two associations deemed it appropriate to recognize Iowa's outstanding student athletes. Both are recent graduates of Vinton-Shellsburg High School.