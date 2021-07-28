The Benton County Board of Supervisors heard a request for a change in land from Samuel and Bonnie Tiernan of Cedar Rapids regarding a property one mile northwest of Walford.
“Mr. Tiernan is requesting to construct a residence within the existing steel utility building and to operate a storage garage business from the site,” Matthew Even, a Technician for Benton County Environmental Health and Land Use said. This parcel is approximately 2.01 acres and is presently owned by John Allpress.”
According to Even, there is an existing storage garage building on the site, which was constructed 31 years ago without approval by the board. This was discovered during a zoning inquiry when the parcel was put on sale. Even brought up other concerns for the site.
“There is an existing driveway to the site, but this driveway does not have property sight distance from either direction,” Even said. “This driveway is especially concerning due to how the proposed use will generate traffic. The existing driveway can be used at the site, but it still poses a safety risk.”
Marc Greenlee, Environmental Health and Land Use Administrator, believed any liability for injury would fall on the county for approving the land use change. Bonnie Tiernan stated she was not aware of any incidents on the property in the 38 years it’s been a parcel. Supervisor Rick Primmer suggested the board speak with the county attorney before making a decision and tabled the item.
In other business, the board approved a correction to the lease of the new county transportation building rented with the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG).
“Because they own the building for I believe the next 30 years approximately, the tenant needs to provide the insurance,” David Thompson, County Attorney said. “The original lease said that ECICOG would provide the insurance. The only thing that’s changing is one paragraph. Benton County will be responsible as a tenant for providing insurance. The insurance needs to be a minimum of $1 million per claim. $2 million per occurrence.”