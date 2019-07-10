There are two points of correction to be made regarding Monday’s City Council proceedings as reported in the July 9 edition of the Oelwein Daily Register.
When local resident Brett DeVore told the Oelwein City Council, he thought their addition of a fee to the rental inspection program was a “money grab,” he was referring to a brand new appeal fee that is being added to the fee schedules. It was erroneously reported in the Daily Register that DeVore and Bob Lumbus were referring to the inspection extension requests.
“I’m probably in the minority here as a landlord that has been onboard with the whole inspection process from the beginning, except I think the fees were set a little too high,” DeVore said Tuesday afternoon, in discussing his view on the program.
“What I was referring to at the council meeting was a new appeal fee that is being added,” he said.
DeVore said according to the new fee, if a landlord disagrees with an inspection finding and wishes to make an appeal to the Appeals Board, it will cost him or her $100.
“The Appeals Board is a volunteer group. They don’t get paid. What is the city doing with the money?” DeVore asked. “Why should it cost $100 for due process?”
DeVore said he has rarely missed a council meeting since the rental inspection program began taking shape. He said this new appeal fee doesn’t seem right and he thought it deserved more discussion before being approved.
A second point for clarification at Monday’s council meeting was the report on the second reading for vacating the right-of-way for the extension of Fifth Street NE to the east of Eighth Avenue NE. It was reported City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger had met with the county assessor’s office to resolve that the city is the owner of the piece of land, and not Mark Stewart, who owns the adjoining farmland to the east.
Mulfinger had talked with the county abstract office, not the assessor’s office. In a follow-up email to Mulfinger on Tuesday, the Daily Register asked if the city owns the property and he responded that he is still working on it, and it is through the abstract office.