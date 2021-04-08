For the third year in a row, Benton Community students will have the opportunity to earn the Seal of Biliteracy on their diploma. The Seal of Biliteracy is an award that is given by a school district to students who have demonstrated proficiency in two or more languages, including English, by the time the students graduate from high school. Knowing and using more than one language has been deemed an essential skill in the 21st century. This award recognizes that language is an important asset, the value of learning about another culture, and prepares students to become a part of a global workforce and society. The Seal also is a way for students to show evidence of their language skills and a way for employers to verify this knowledge.
Benton Community students will have the opportunity to take the Seal of Biliteracy assessment this spring. Twenty-four students have signed up to take the STAMP assessment in April. These students have been preparing by focusing on practicing speaking, reading, writing, and listening in Spanish. Students must score a “5”, indicating proficiency, in each of the four modalities of reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Students are able to retake a portion of the test if need be.
Senior Hailey Hakes has spent much of her free time preparing to take the STAMP assessment. She has been looking forward to having the opportunity to prove her proficiency in Spanish to future employers and colleges. “I plan to use Spanish in the future and I feel that with the resources that Benton has provided for me I will be successful in my future endeavors. I want to be a surgeon in the future. I feel that learning Spanish will help me to work with a diverse population of patients.”
Junior Emery Rinderknecht is planning to take the assessment in the year 2022. “It is good to be able to talk to other people and learn about a whole other culture which is super important. I will have a better job outlook because I will be able to communicate with more people.”
The general consensus of the students planning to take the assessment is that it will be beneficial and it is a welcome challenge that will show them where they are in comparison to proficiency in the languages they are testing in. This is an excellent opportunity for all students at Benton Community who are interested in being bilingual.