VS group improv

Eli Powers, Sam Walton and Madison Atkinson are caught toilet papering their teacher's house by Morgan Lang acting as a police officer in their Group Improv performance. The group received a Division I rating and will move on to State Contest

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.copm

Large Group Speech in Iowa saw schools host judges or submit their performances virtually due to concerns of COVID-19 this season. Groups receiving a Division I rating will move to the State contest and schools are currently discussing how to approach contests. The following are results from Vinton-Shellsburg and Benton Community.

Vinton-Shellsburg

Group Improv (Madison Atkinson, Eli Powers, Morgan Lang, Samantha Walton) Division I rating

Group Mime (Natalie Armstrong, Zena Aragon, Morgan Lang, Hannah McGowan, Samantha Walton) Division I rating

Choral Reading (Maya Lapan-Islas, Katelyn Humiston, Molly Haisman, Patience Kies) Division I rating

Short Film (Josie Sagan) Division I rating

Radio Broadcasting (Madison Atkinson and Carly Bendull) Division I rating

Musical Theatre (Brynn Johnson and Andrew Wirth) Division I rating

Group Improv (Hannah McGowan, Tess Lillibridge and Rehgan Hermanson) Division II rating

Group Improv (Keira Ott, Natalie Armstrong and Zena Aragon) Division II rating

Short Film (Noah Lindauer) Division II rating

Benton Community

Musical Theatre (Emily Colby, Claire Gates, Ella Hayden, Kenna Kline, Chloe Schultz, and Jakeb Voss) Division I rating

One-Act Play (Kindyl Andrew, Caitlin Atwood, Alyson Brown, Samantha Dengler, Reagan Gorkow, Emily Ingalls, Jackson Kleinmeyer, Alex Ludeking, Amity Nichol, Emery Rinderknecht, and Joseph Shepherd) Division I rating

Group Improvisational Acting: (Caitlin Atwood and Alyson Brown) Division II rating

Reader's Theatre (Jacob Bange, Taylor Bauer, Emily Colby, Claire Gates, Reagan Gorkow, Ella Hayden, Seamus Hurley, Emily Ingalls, Megan Schulte, Jakeb Voss) Division II rating

Short Film (Jacob Bange, Samantha Dengler, Seamus Hurley, Jackson Kleinmeyer, Alex Ludeking, and Emery Rinderknecht) Division I rating

Radio Broadcasting (David Hultman, Amity Nichol, and Joseph Shepherd) Division I rating

Ensemble Acting (Madelynn Rodman and Chloe Schultz) Division I rating

Ensemble Acting (Kindyl Andrew, Taylor Bauer, Sadie Blomberg, and Kenna Kline) Division I rating