Large Group Speech in Iowa saw schools host judges or submit their performances virtually due to concerns of COVID-19 this season. Groups receiving a Division I rating will move to the State contest and schools are currently discussing how to approach contests. The following are results from Vinton-Shellsburg and Benton Community.
Vinton-Shellsburg
Group Improv (Madison Atkinson, Eli Powers, Morgan Lang, Samantha Walton) Division I rating
Group Mime (Natalie Armstrong, Zena Aragon, Morgan Lang, Hannah McGowan, Samantha Walton) Division I rating
Choral Reading (Maya Lapan-Islas, Katelyn Humiston, Molly Haisman, Patience Kies) Division I rating
Short Film (Josie Sagan) Division I rating
Radio Broadcasting (Madison Atkinson and Carly Bendull) Division I rating
Musical Theatre (Brynn Johnson and Andrew Wirth) Division I rating
Group Improv (Hannah McGowan, Tess Lillibridge and Rehgan Hermanson) Division II rating
Group Improv (Keira Ott, Natalie Armstrong and Zena Aragon) Division II rating
Short Film (Noah Lindauer) Division II rating
Benton Community
Musical Theatre (Emily Colby, Claire Gates, Ella Hayden, Kenna Kline, Chloe Schultz, and Jakeb Voss) Division I rating
One-Act Play (Kindyl Andrew, Caitlin Atwood, Alyson Brown, Samantha Dengler, Reagan Gorkow, Emily Ingalls, Jackson Kleinmeyer, Alex Ludeking, Amity Nichol, Emery Rinderknecht, and Joseph Shepherd) Division I rating
Group Improvisational Acting: (Caitlin Atwood and Alyson Brown) Division II rating
Reader's Theatre (Jacob Bange, Taylor Bauer, Emily Colby, Claire Gates, Reagan Gorkow, Ella Hayden, Seamus Hurley, Emily Ingalls, Megan Schulte, Jakeb Voss) Division II rating
Short Film (Jacob Bange, Samantha Dengler, Seamus Hurley, Jackson Kleinmeyer, Alex Ludeking, and Emery Rinderknecht) Division I rating
Radio Broadcasting (David Hultman, Amity Nichol, and Joseph Shepherd) Division I rating
Ensemble Acting (Madelynn Rodman and Chloe Schultz) Division I rating
Ensemble Acting (Kindyl Andrew, Taylor Bauer, Sadie Blomberg, and Kenna Kline) Division I rating