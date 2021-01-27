Even a pandemic cannot silence high school speech. Vinton-Shellsburg High School Speech put together nine large groups for the 2021 speech season, performing their work for a visiting judge on Wednesday in the high school auditorium.
“The practicing has basically remained the same,” Le Cox, the speech program’s instructor said. “It’s contests that are different this year. We decided to bring a judge here instead of taping our performances and submitting to judges.”
Normally, speech contests are held on a regional basis before moving on to a State and All-State level. Hundreds of students gather at Large Group Districts each year. With a change in venue, Cox noted the performers had to “build their own energy” instead of feeding off large crowds of students watching.
“I feel today went well,” Cox said. “Large group is always difficult because not everyone can be together at the same time each day. I was really happy with how they came together and put on some great performances.”
Juniors Morgan Lang and Sam Walton were simply happy to compete with their Group Mime and Group Improv acts this season, both of which will move on to the State contest after receiving Division I ratings from the judge.
“It was really fun because we got to watch everybody, which normally doesn’t happen at competitions with people performing at the same time,” Walton said. “Performing on an actual stage instead of a classroom made it seem more professional.”
Lang and the mime group performed a touching piece related to COVID-19 and 2020, and then completely switched gears with a humorous improv performance as a police officer catching high school students toilet papering a house.
“With improv you just kind of have to feed off the energy of the other people in the team, Lang said. “It's always interesting to see how that turns out.”
Details of the upcoming State contest are being discussed for the groups which will advance.