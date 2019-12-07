Feb. 28, 1936 — Dec. 4, 2019
Larry Deane Ryan, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Manchester, the son of Claude and Loretta (Burnside) Ryan. Larry attended Greeley High School. He was united in marriage to Lona Durey, they later divorced. Larry was then united in marriage to Barbara Farah (d.1997).
Survivors: three sons, Scott (Diane), Steven, and Ross; two grandchildren; three stepchildren, one step-grandson; and his special friend, Nettie Hardin.
Private Family Burial at a later date.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.