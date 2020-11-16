Larry Powers

Dysart: Larry Bruce Powers, age 84, passed away on November 5, 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center where he had been a resident since July of 2019.
Larry was born on April 27, 1936 in Vinton, Iowa, the son of George and Hazel (Spicher) Powers. He attended school in Vinton, graduating with the class of 1954, the first class to graduate from the new Washington High School building.
He was united in marriage with June Burr on March 18, 1956. Larry worked in the grocery business with his father, George, at the “Me Too” Supermarket in Vinton. In 1970 he purchased a grocery store in Dysart and moved his family to Dysart. He left the grocery business in 1974 to work at the John Deere Company in Waterloo, IA. Her retired from John Deere in 1999. Larry enjoyed trout fishing and Iowa Hawkeye Basketball.
He is survived by his wife, June, of 64 years; sons Michael Lester (Freda) of Williamsburg and George Todd of Dysart; 5 grandchildren and four great-granddaughters; one sister, Karen Moubry of Vinton, who has been and continues to be a devoted companion for June; and numerous other relatives.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their compassionate care given to Larry during his residence there.
Larry’s wishes were for there to be no services. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 486
406 Crisman St. Dysart, IA 52224