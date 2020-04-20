Larry Rice, 82 formerly of New Albin, IA passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at Premiere Estates in Toledo, IA. Larry was born May 24, 1937 to Delbert and Ila (Thompson) Rice in Vinton, IA. He married Janet Noeller May 16, 1954. They lived in Elberon, IA for about 20 years and then to New Albin, IA in 1987 where Larry served as Police Chief for 10 years, then on the City Council for 2 years, and then as Mayor for 3 years. They moved back to the Vinton area in 2008 due to health issues and to be closer to family. During his life Larry enjoyed trout fishing, camping, watching old westerns and professional wrestling, and Boston terriers. Larry is survived by his children; Debbie (Marty) Hayes, Brian (Toni) Rice, Dennis (Cathy) Rice; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Dick (Sharon) Hayes and David Hayes; sister-in-law Retta Rice and special friend Jean Rice. Larry was preceded in death by wife Janet; daughter Barbara Kesl; grandson Jason Rice; great-granddaughter Cecily Rice; parents; sister Lois Rice; brothers Nicky Climer, Robert Rice, Ted Rice and Don Hayes. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences for the family can be left online at www.Iowacremation.com
