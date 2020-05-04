May 8th is the last day for residents in Vinton to get site surveys completed without delay or fees. After the 8th, there will be delays waiting for a site survey contractor to return, and the surveys that have been free of charge since first offered in the spring of last year will cost $250.
Most property owners who requested a site survey have completed the process, including making the request online or by phone, contacting Patriot Communications at 319-899-6008, and they have had Patriot personnel inside the property to determine the best place to put equipment. There remains a very small number who requested a survey but haven’t completed the entire process. Site surveys will continue to be free as long as property owners call by the end of the day on May 8. Call the iVinton office at 319-472-3255 if you’re not sure you’ve completed all the steps.
iVinton will begin connecting internet service to homes and businesses before the end of May, and residents can sign-up for internet, phone, and TV at iVinton.com or by calling the iVinton office.
Construction of the iVinton telecommunications will reach an important milestone on May 22nd. That is when Midwest Cable Contractors plans to be finished with the installation of the ductwork and cable. Patriot Communications will still be completing work inside homes to connect customers to the iVinton system.
Patriot Communications owners, Logan and Krystal Nielsen of Cedar Rapids, note that they are using extra safety precautions to protect staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patriot staff will only schedule inside work with the property owner’s approval. Staff members will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, foot coverings, and gloves, and will be limiting contact with property owners when inside properties. To learn about the safety steps being taken by Patriot, visit www.ivinton.com/site-survey-safety.