Union football searched for its first win of the season in its final home game hosting South Tama on Friday, yet mental mistakes cost the Knights as the Trojans broke through for a score in the final minutes to win 28-21.
“We knew South Tama had an explosive running back and containing him was part of a great game plan Coach Carlson drew up for us,” coach Jared Pospisil said. “It came down to mental errors and missed coverages which allowed some big plays.”
The Knights got off to their best offensive start all season with 14 points to match the Trojans in the opening quarter. Trading scores in the third and fourth quarter, the game was tied going into the final minutes of the district showdown in La Porte City.
“We knew it would come down to who played tough and made the fewest errors,” Pospisil said. “I feel this was our best game in terms of energy all season. Our guys showed fire. But we hurt ourselves with missed coverages and they made that last score possible.”
Junior Grant Behrens threw for 110 yards and one touchdown on 11 of 22 completion. Senior Brandon Tompkins had 94 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns, while senior Jacob Carey had 79 all purpose yards (43 receiving, 36 rushing) and a touchdown in his return to action after an injury. Senior Dallas Blackburn and junior Dacoda Marvets led the defense with 7.5 tackles each, followed by Tompkins with 6.5 tackles.
“This was as aggressive on offense I’ve seen Jacob Carey play,” Pospisil said. “He dished out some punishment after the catch. It was fun to watch him have a great game.”
Union will end their regular season on the road at Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday. The Knights are 0-6 on the season.