March 23, 2021
GUTTENBERG — Lawrence Charles Linderbaum, 100, Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Leonard – Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona. Visitation will also be one hour before services Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at the funeral home with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Burial will follow in Monona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church in Luana, or a charity of choice.