Dec. 8, 1950 — Oct. 16, 2019
INDEPENDENCE — Lawrence William Gordon, 68, of Independence, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Manor Care in Waterloo.
Lawrence was born Dec. 8, 1950 in Waukon, Iowa, to John and Viola (Hammond) Gordon. Everyone who knew Lawrence, knew he was a one-of-a-kind-guy and gave everyone he met a nickname; he will be missed by many.
Survivors include his children Tina and Daniel, both of Independence, and a grandson Austin; 5 sisters, Becky (Russ) Phillips, Oelwein, Patty (Jerry) Goede, LaCrosse, Wis., Susan Worth, West Union, Judy Ross, LaCrosse, and Grace Fish, Waukon; 4 brothers, Ray (Deb), Waukon, John, Minnesota, Elmer, West Union, David, West Union, special friend Coriene Hildabrand, Independence, 29 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Billy, and 2 nephews, Robert Gordon and Billy Worth.
A celebration of life will be held with family and close friends in Oelwein on Saturday, Oct. 26.