Lazy Buckeye Brownies

Cook time: 20 Min Prep time: 15 Min
Ingredients:
19½ oz box brownie mix, and the ingredients it calls for
2 c powdered sugar
½ c butter, softened
6 Tbsp butter
1 c peanut butter
6 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Prepare the brownies according to package directions in a greased 13 x 9 pan. Let cool completely.
2. Combine the peanut butter, powdered sugar, and ½ cup of butter. Spread on top of the brownie mix and chill in the fridge for 1 hour.
3. Melt the chocolate chips and the 6 Tbsp of butter in the microwave or on the stovetop. Spread over the peanut butter mixture and allow to cool before cutting into bars. Enjoy!