Leftover Brussels Sprouts Hash

Don’t want to have to think about what to cook the morning after the big feast? Take any leftover vegetable sides you have—and turn them into a hash.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. butter
2 c. leftover Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
2 large potatoes, diced
1 large onion, diced
kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large eggs
Directions:
1. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and very soft, 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Once potatoes are tender, make four nests for eggs.
3. Crack eggs into hash and cook until whites are set and yolks still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Cook’s note: If you don’t have Brussels sprouts, just about any leftover vegetable from the big meal will work, including green beans, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower – you get the idea.