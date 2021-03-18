The George G. Luckey Post 57 in Vinton hosted a tenderloin supper for the community last week for their first major fundraiser of the year as the state continues to open up.
"Our tenderloin dinner went over very well," Commander Ron Albright said. "The turn out was larger than normal. That was probably because we hadn’t held a tenderloin dinner since October and the community was ready to get out and enjoy a tenderloin."
Albright noted the Legion had to modify the way they conducted the meal somewhat due to the COVID pandemic. He expects when conditions improve, the Legion will get back to the way we have done things in the past.
"We hope to restart our monthly fish fries in a few months," Albright said. "We are able to continue the service for veterans and the community with the continued support of the public. We are very fortunate to have the support of the community.
The money raised from the meals will go to the day-to-day cost of keeping the building open. The George G. Luckey Post 57 awards scholarships to two high school seniors each year. The Legion sponsors a Flag Essay with cash awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place to the 5th grade students. They also send a high school student to Boy’s State for a week in the summer and have several programs available to assist veterans in need.