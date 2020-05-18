Vinton—Lei Loni Albert, 78, of Oelwein, formerly of Vinton, passed away early Sunday May 17, 2020 at MercyOne in Waterloo after a sudden illness.
A family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton later in the summer.
Lei Loni Downs was born December 6, 1941 in Vinton, the daughter of Harley “Bud” and Velma Williams Downs. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Vinton High School. In 1963 she married Jerry Usher and they divorced in 1979. On November 21, 1980, she married Lyle Albert in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death in 2010. Lei Loni was an avid reader and she loved the outdoors, especially fishing and traveling. Her favorite activity was spending time with family.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Terri) Usher, Frazee, MN , and Jay (Anne) Usher, Cedar Falls, IA; step children, Debra (Larry) Christianson, Joyce (Roger) Calvert, both of Vinton and Mark (Michelle) Albert, Waterloo; grandchildren, Kristen, Jamie, Kelsey and Lucas; step grandchildren, Jennifer, Jarron, Hillary, Rachel and Ross; two great grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; baby sister, Margie and brother, Bob.
Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Fire Department.
