Lemon Angel Bars
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 20 min. + chilling YIELD: 4 dozen.
Ingredients:
1 pkg (16 oz) angel food cake mix
1 can (15-3/4 oz) lemon pie filling
1 c finely shredded coconut
Frosting:
1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1/2 c butter, softened
1 tsp vanilla extract
2-1/2 c confectioners’ sugar
3 tsp grated lemon zest
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix, pie filling and coconut until blended; spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
2. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. Spread over cooled bars; sprinkle with lemon zest. Refrigerate at least 4 hours. Cut into bars or triangles.