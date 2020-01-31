Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lemon Angel Bars

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 20 min. + chilling YIELD: 4 dozen.

Ingredients:

1 pkg (16 oz) angel food cake mix

1 can (15-3/4 oz) lemon pie filling

1 c finely shredded coconut

Frosting:

1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

1/2 c butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-1/2 c confectioners’ sugar

3 tsp grated lemon zest

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix, pie filling and coconut until blended; spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

2. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. Spread over cooled bars; sprinkle with lemon zest. Refrigerate at least 4 hours. Cut into bars or triangles.

