Lemon Lasagna

This recipe can be changed to whatever your favorite flavor is, chocolate, pistachio, butterscotch, etc.
Ingredients:
14.3 oz package Lemon Oreos — or Golden Oreos about 36 cookies
6 T butter melted
8 oz cream cheese softened
½ c margarine or butter
1 c powdered sugar
16 oz whipped topping
7.8 oz lemon instant pudding (1 lg or 2 sm boxes) or 2 cans lemon pie filling
3 c milk (if using pie filling, omit the milk)
Lemon slices for garnish
Directions:
1. Begin by crushing your Oreos. For a very fine mixture, place Oreos in a food processor. Place in a zip lock bag and add melted butter. Mix until it is well combined.
Pour it into the bottom of a 9x13 pan, pressing out to cover the entire bottom of the pan.
2. In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, margarine/butter, powdered sugar, and ½ of the whipped topping. Blend well and pour over the crust.
3. In another bowl, make the pudding by adding milk and instant pudding together. Whisk together until pudding thickens. Pour over the cream cheese layer. OR open the 2 can of lemon pie filling and spread over the cream cheese. Refrigerate for at least 5 minutes.
4. Top off with the rest of the whipped topping.
5. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Add lemon slices and serve!