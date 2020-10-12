Lenore Senne

NEWHALL: Lenore Ann Senne, 92, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Pastor Steven Rempfer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM on Wednesday. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery near Newhall. The wearing of masks will be at the attendee’s discretion.
Lenore was born July 19, 1928 to Herman and Elfrieda (Kranz) Senne on the family farm near Van Horne. She graduated from the Newhall High School. Lenore worked at Rockwell-Collins prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and the Leisure Club. Lenore loved to tinker with electronics and doing projects around her home. In later years she enjoyed following current events and politics and playing solitaire on her laptop.
Lenore is survived by her niece, Cindy (Gary) Muench of Worms, Nebraska; her nephew Doug Senne of Van Horne; her great nieces and nephews, Nick (Sandy) Muench, Katie (Kevin) Wardyn, Matt (Danielle) Muench and Emily Muench; great-great nieces and nephews, Grace, Luke, and Hope Muench, Kendyll, and Kaden Wardyn, and Taylor Muench
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Anita Senne; and her sister Gladene Senne.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at the Keystone Care Center for their loving care of Lenore.
